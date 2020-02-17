Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in Hockinson homicide

A woman charged in connection with the beating and fatal shooting of Raymond Brandon, whose body was found in April 2017 in a shed at a Hockinson residence, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter.

Ashley Lorraine Barry, 33, was charged in Clark County Superior Court with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. But Deputy Prosecutor Lauren Boyd told Judge Bernard Veljacic that first- and second-degree murder charges likely would have been added to Barry’s case had it gone to trial.

Prosecutors say Barry conspired with four co-defendants to lure Brandon, 34, and his girlfriend, Allison Fields, to the residence at 15308 N.E. 172nd Ave. to settle a debt over a Subaru Forester he was driving. Brandon’s body was found April 27, 2017, nearly a week after he was killed there.

Barry’s co-defendants are John Michael West, 45, Neil Allen Alway, 41, and Ashley Wideman, 25, all transients, and Traci Lynn Mendez, 43, court records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Brandon and Fields arrived at Mendez’s house on the morning of April 20, 2017, and were ambushed by the group. A chaotic confrontation ensued, and Alway and West led Brandon outside where he was attacked and fatally shot in the chest. Fields was forced to stay with the group or risk being killed herself.