Monday, February 17, 2020
Zillow reports $72 million loss during second quarter

SEATTLE — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $599.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $585.8 million.

Zillow shares have climbed 58 percent since the beginning of the year.

