A push for better protection from harassment at work

Workers, labor groups and civil rights advocates emphasized the need for stronger laws against workplace harassment and discrimination during a Wednesday roundtable with U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

Eric Gonzalez Alfaro, legislative director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, said his farmworker parents often talked about the injustices they endured.

“What’s clear is that the sexual harassment, retaliation, and civil rights violations they endured are just as endemic today as they were then,” Alfaro said during the meeting Wednesday morning at the United Food Commercial Workers Union 1439 building in Yakima.

Murray, who was in Yakima for several events, said she wanted to hear from workers as she continues work on the Be HEARD Act, legislation that would strengthen protections against workplace harassment and discrimination. Be HEARD stands for Bringing an End to Harassment by Enhancing Accountability and Rejecting Discrimination.

Murray introduced the legislation in April. The bill was referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.