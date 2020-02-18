Amazon warehouse in Troutdale: logistical marvels and persistent worker complaints

TROUTDALE, Ore. — The packages come roaring down the conveyer belt, rectangles of all dimensions arrayed as if they were race cars jostling for position. They hit the turn and, just like those imagined racers, fall into line.

It’s a contraption called the “singulator,” a warehouse technique for shifting boxes into single file so they can be scanned and sorted to their destination.

Amazon’s $180 million Troutdale warehouse is filled with contrivances like the singulator, from automated tape-dispensers to low-slung robots. They’re all engineered to manage the 1.5 million items packed into the 855,000-square-foot facility — a mammoth facility the size of six Costcos.

The Troutdale facility is the biggest of three similar warehouses Amazon has in the Portland area. A fourth, even larger, will open in Salem later this summer to house big items.

Amazon is showing off the Troutdale site, which it calls PDX9, for its first anniversary this month. It’s the first time the company has allowed the media inside since the site opened. (Amazon acknowledges the “9” designation is a misnomer, since it’s the company’s third major distribution facility in the region, but isn’t clear on why it chose that number.)