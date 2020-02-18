Anacortes teacher faces additional charges

MOUNT VERNON — An Anacortes elementary school teacher previously charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation was arraigned Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court on additional charges.

Robert Craig Johnson, 49, a physical education teacher at Island View Elementary School, pleaded not guilty to an additional three counts of first-degree child molestation.

Judge Laura Riquelme denied a request by prosecutor Branden Platter to have Johnson held on $150,000 bail, and released Johnson on his own recognizance.

Riquelme did, however, tighten restrictions on Johnson while he is out of custody. Johnson is to have no contact with minors, except for his own children.

He is also not allowed to visit areas frequented by children, including schools.

Charges were first brought against Johnson at the end of June after a girl reported several alleged incidents to her mother, who then told police.