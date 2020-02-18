Battle Ground man injured in Interstate 5 Bridge crash

A 23-year-old Portland woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault Wednesday night following a crash on Interstate 5 in Vancouver.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. at the Interstate 5 Bridge, according to a Washington State Patrol crash memo.

Marche L. Walton was southbound on the freeway driving a black Chrysler 200 in the right lane when she tried to switch to the center lane and struck a red Honda Civic, according to the memo.

The Honda’s driver, 38-year-old Charles R. Beard of Battle Ground, was taken to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries, troopers said. Beard was not listed as a patient at the hospital Thursday morning.

Walton was uninjured, troopers said.

Both vehicles were reportedly totaled and impounded.

Troopers faulted Walton for an improper lane change and reported that she could face a criminal charge of vehicular assault. The crash memo also notes that troopers believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The Clark County Jail inmate roster shows Walton was booked into the jail Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.