Bouncer: I ‘would’ve died’ saving people in Ohio shooting

DAYTON, Ohio — A bouncer says he “would’ve died” before he let the Ohio gunman into the bar where hundreds of people were hiding during the melee.

Jeremy Ganger, who works at Ned Peppers in Dayton’s entertainment district, recalled giving the shooter a “dead stare,” determined to block him from getting into the bar early Sunday.

“Our patrons are more important than one active shooter, so I was going to try to stand my ground the best I could,” Ganger told ABC News .

Authorities have said hundreds more people may have died had Connor Betts gotten into the bar amid his rampage, which left nine people dead dozens injured. Police fatally shot Betts within 30 seconds of when he opened fire in the popular Dayton nightlife area.

Video shows Ganger holding the front door open and waving in or pulling people inside Ned Peppers as Betts got closer. He told them to “get inside, get down!”