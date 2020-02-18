Clark County Fair contestant takes pride in ‘nasty’ pigs

Isabella “Bella” Simpkins’ nickname for Champion, her 197-pound pig, is Champ, but I’ll always think of him as Chomp.

I realized my rookie mistake of not asking the right questions when Champ tried to chomp through my hiking shoes. I should have asked, “How sharp are a pig’s teeth?”

As the summer intern for The Columbian, I have covered a variety of topics, but I knew I would be out of my element learning to wash a pig. Still, I couldn’t resist trying something new, so on Wednesday morning, I ventured to the Clark County Fair.

Ten-year-old Bella had raised her two exotic crossbred pigs in hopes of selling them through the Junior Livestock Auction at the fair. When she noticed the pigs were not gaining weight, she went from visiting them twice a day to four times a day, she said. Her dad, Dylan Simpkins, said the pigs didn’t want to eat in the summer heat.

On Wednesday morning, her pigs weighed in at 217 and 197 pounds, both under the 220-pound goal weight. They didn’t qualify for the auction, but Bella’s pigs can still compete in some other events.