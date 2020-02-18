Clark County Fair Results, Aug. 5

Six Horse Rail, First, McInnis Classic Clydesdale, Reedville, Ore.

8 Horse Rail, First, Meadowlake Belgians, Carlton, Ore.

Team Pattern, First, Meadowlake Belgians, Carlton, Ore.

Draft Class – Aug. 4

Cart

First, Dave Cunningham, Carlton, Ore.

Second, McKensie Lynd, Reedville, Ore.

Third, Lilly McInnis, Reedville, Ore.

Fourth, Chuck Meeuwson, Gaston, Ore.

Team

First, Cassey Russell, Carlton, Ore.

Second, Nancy Alexander, Cornelius, Ore.

Third, Chuck Meeuwson, Gaston, Ore.

Fourth, Mike McInnis, Reedville, Ore.

Pony Texas Barrels

First, McKensie Lynd, Cornelius, Ore.

Second, Deneal Hunter, Cornelius, Ore.

Unicorn

First, Dave Cunningham, Carlton, Ore.

Second, Mike McInnis, Reedville, Ore.

Third, Chuck Meeuwson, Gaston, Ore.

Fourth, Jessica Nolan, Cornelius, Ore.

Six Up

First, Mike McInnis, Reedville, Ore.

Second, Duane Van Dyke, Gaston, Ore.

Open Class Pigeons – Youth

West of England, Best of Breed, Best Young Hen, Andrew Mellin, Ridgefield.

Damascene, Best of Breed, Reserve Champion, Best Old Hen, Second Reserve of Show, Madison Scott, Vancouver.

Racing Homer, Bermingham Roller, Best of Breed, Reserve Champion, Best Old Hen, Second Reserve of Show, Sterling Rowland, Battle Ground.

Open Class Pigeons – Adult

German Modena, Best of Breed, Old Hen, Best Old Cock, Reserve of Breed, Gabriel Valentine, Scappoose, Ore.