Clark County Fair Results, Aug. 5

Aug. 5
Daily Agricultural and
Educational Display Awards
4-H Horses, Agriculture and Education Winner.
Needlework, Educational Display Award.
Wool-Felting Demo, Educational – Special Award.
Open Class Horse – Performance Horse
Showmanship
Age 10 and Under, First, Sky Linden, Washougal.
Age 14-18, First, Lauren Tedsen, Brush Prairie.
Age 19 and Over, First, Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Novice Rider, First, River Williamson, Vancouver.
Western Equitation
Age 10 and Under Walk/Trot, First, Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.
Age 11-13 Walk/Trot, First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Age 14-18 Walk/Trot, First, River Williamson, Vancouver.
Age 19 and Over Walk/Trot, First, Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Novice Rider Walk/Trot, First, Klair Thomas, Brush Prairie.
Solid Horse Walk/Trot, First, Karen Schmidtmann Washougal.
Colored Horse Walk/Trot, First, Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Age 10 and Under, First, Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.
Age 11-13, First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Age 14-18, First, Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.
Age 19 and Over, First, Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Novice Rider, First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Solid Horse, First, Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.
Colored Horse, First, Justin Packer, Brush Prairie.
Western Pleasure
Age 10 and Under Walk/Trot, First, Sky Linden, Washougal.
Age 11-13 Walk/Trot, First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Age 14-18 Walk/Trot, First, Briana Franklin, Vancouver.
Age 19 and Over Walk/Trot, First, Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Western Pleasure – Novice Walk/Trot, First, River Williamson, Vancouver.
Solid Horse Walk/Trot, First, Jolene Johnson, Woodland.
Colored Horse Walk/Trot, First, Sky Linden, Washougal.
Age 10 and Under, First, Sky Linden, Washougal.
Age 11-13, First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Age 14-18, First, Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.
Age 19 and Over, First, Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Novice Rider, First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Solid Horse, First, Jolene Johnson, Woodland.
Colored Horse, First, Melissa Krementsov, Battle Ground.
Judge’s Command, First, Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.
Open Class Horse – Halter
Foals of Current Year, First, Tasha Marini, Battle Ground.
Fillies – Yearlings, First, Ashley Mars, Battle Ground.
Fillies – 2-Year-Olds, First, Leann Linville, Vancouver.
Mares – Age 3 and Over, First, Paula Moore, Ridgefield.
Mares – Broodmares, First, Tasha Marini, Battle Ground.
Mares – Mini/Pony, First, Lauren Tedsen, Brush Prairie.
Geldings – 2-Year-Olds, First, Josephine Redinger, Battle Ground.
Geldings – Age 3 and Over, First, Ashley White, Vancouver.
Geldings – Mini/Pony, First, Pari Treptow, Battle Ground.
Saddle Type Horses, First, Tanya Masters, Ridgefield.
Stock Type Horses, First, Ashley White, Vancouver.
Colored Horse, First, Paula Moore, Ridgefield.
Solid Horse, First, Tanya Masters, Ridgefield.
Grand Champion, First, Ashley White Vancouver.
Reserve Champion, First, Tanya Masters, Ridgefield.
Harness
Pleasure Driving Horses, First, Christy Gillette, La Center.
Judge’s Command Horses, First, Christy Gillette, La Center.
English Equitation
Age 10 and Under Walk/Trot, First, Sky Linden, Washougal.
Age 11-13 Walk/Trot, First, Heidi Williamson, Vancouver.
Age 14-18 Walk/Trot, First, Marissa Malcom, Vancouver.
Age 19 and Over Walk/Trot, First, Jillian Sahli, Vancouver.
Novice Rider Walk/Trot, First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Solid Horse Walk/Trot, First, Jillian Sahli, Vancouver.
Colored Horse Walk/Trot, First, Sky Linden, Washougal.
Age 10 and Under First, Julianne Lynch, Vancouver.
Age 11-13 First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Age 14-18 First, Marissa Malcom, Vancouver.
Age 19 and Over, First, Christy Gillette, La Center.
Novice Rider, First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Solid Horse, First, Jillian Sahli, Vancouver.
Colored Horse, First, Melissa Krementsov, Battle Ground.
English Pleasure
Age 10 and Under Walk/Trot, First, Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.
Age 11-13 Walk/Trot, First, Heidi Williamson, Vancouver.
Age 14-18 Walk/Trot, First, River Williamson, Vancouver.
Age 19 and Over Walk/Trot, First, Tanya Masters, Ridgefield.
Novice Rider Walk/Trot, First, River Williamson, Vancouver.
Solid Horse Walk/Trot, First, Tanya Masters, Ridgefield.
Colored Horse Walk/Trot, First, River Williamson, Vancouver.
Age 10 and Under, First, Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.
Age 11-13, First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Age 14-18, First, Lucy Miller, Vancouver.
Age 19 and Over, First, Tasha Marini, Battle Ground.
Novice Rider, First, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Solid Horse, First, Christy Gillette, La Center.
Colored Horse, First, Melissa Krementsov, Battle Ground.
Judges’ Command, First, Christy Gillette, La Center.
Open Class Horses
Most Inspirational Rider, Christy Gillette, La Center.
Judges’ Choice Rider, Tasha Marini, Battle Ground.
Hi Point Novice, Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Hi Point Age 10 and Under, Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.
Hi Point Age 11-13, Melissa Krementsov, Battle Ground.
Hi Point Age 14-18, River Williamson, Vancouver.
Hi Point Age 19 and Over, Christy Gillette, La Center.
Draft Class – Aug. 3
Four Horse Rail, First, McInnis Classic Clydesdale, Reedville, Ore.
Six Horse Rail, First, McInnis Classic Clydesdale, Reedville, Ore.
8 Horse Rail, First, Meadowlake Belgians, Carlton, Ore.
Team Pattern, First, Meadowlake Belgians, Carlton, Ore.
Draft Class – Aug. 4
Cart
First, Dave Cunningham, Carlton, Ore.
Second, McKensie Lynd, Reedville, Ore.
Third, Lilly McInnis, Reedville, Ore.
Fourth, Chuck Meeuwson, Gaston, Ore.
Team
First, Cassey Russell, Carlton, Ore.
Second, Nancy Alexander, Cornelius, Ore.
Third, Chuck Meeuwson, Gaston, Ore.
Fourth, Mike McInnis, Reedville, Ore.
Pony Texas Barrels
First, McKensie Lynd, Cornelius, Ore.
Second, Deneal Hunter, Cornelius, Ore.
Unicorn
First, Dave Cunningham, Carlton, Ore.
Second, Mike McInnis, Reedville, Ore.
Third, Chuck Meeuwson, Gaston, Ore.
Fourth, Jessica Nolan, Cornelius, Ore.
Six Up
First, Mike McInnis, Reedville, Ore.
Second, Duane Van Dyke, Gaston, Ore.
Open Class Pigeons – Youth
West of England, Best of Breed, Best Young Hen, Andrew Mellin, Ridgefield.
Damascene, Best of Breed, Reserve Champion, Best Old Hen, Second Reserve of Show, Madison Scott, Vancouver.
Racing Homer, Bermingham Roller, Best of Breed, Reserve Champion, Best Old Hen, Second Reserve of Show, Sterling Rowland, Battle Ground.
Open Class Pigeons – Adult
German Modena, Best of Breed, Old Hen, Best Old Cock, Reserve of Breed, Gabriel Valentine, Scappoose, Ore.
Yellow Racing Homer, Best of Breed, Best Old Cock, Reserve Best of Breed, Sarah Summerhill, Vancouver.
Chinese Old, Best of Breed, Best Old Hen, Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground.
Brunner Pouter, Best of Breed, Best Old Cock, Reserve of Show, Best Old Hen, Best Young Cock, Paris Horvat, Scappoose, Ore.
Holle Cropper, Best of Breed, Best Old Cock, Champion of Show, Best Old Hen, Reserve of Breed, Paris Horvat, Scappoose, Ore.
Horseman Pouter, Best of Breed, Best Old Cock, Paris Horvat, Scappoose, Ore.
Aug. 6
Antique Equipment, Agriculture and Education Winner.
4-H Llamas, Educational Display Award.
Open Class Floral, Agricultural Educational – Special Award.
Open Class Sheep
Southdown
Champion Ram, Joshua Artino, Canby, Ore.
Reserve Ram, Kajsa Winther, Washougal.
Champion Ewe, Patty Abell, Canby, Ore.
Reserve Ewe, Joshua Artino, Canby, Ore.
Shropshire
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Elizabeth LaFramboise, Aumsville, Ore.
Champion Ewe, Reserve Ewe, Sue Kalina, Albany, Ore.
Border Leicester
Champion Ram, Champion Ewe, Reserve Ewe, Corbyn Reister, Washougal.
Reserve Ram, JoAnne Sciebek, Washougal.
Hampshire
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Tracy Haslem, Battle Ground.
Reserve Ewe, Champion Ewe, Faith Roberts, Yacolt.
Montadale
Champion Ram, Champion Ewe, Reserve Ram, Patty Abell, Canby, Ore.
Reserve Ewe, McKenna Artino, Canby, Ore.
Commercial
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe, Reserve Ewe, Linda Mastin, Fife.
Romney
Campion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe, Bruce and Arlene Murphy, Oregon City, Ore.
Reserve Ewe, Ken and Mary Brown, Gig Harbor.
Oxford
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe, Reserve Ewe, Jim Pohl, Brush Prairie.
Natural Color Romney
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe, Reserve Ewe, Toni Scholder, Winlock.
Katahdin
Champion Ram, Reserve Ewe, Sue Hunter, La Center.
Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe, Karen Kenagy, Hubbard, Ore.
Dorset
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe, Reserve Ewe, Linda Mastin, Fife.
Natural Color Fine
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe, Reserve Ewe, Cindy Johnson, La Center.
Natural Color Medium
Champion Ram, Rolland Aschim, Dallas, Ore.
Reserve Ram, McKenna Artino, Aurora, Ore.
Champion Ewe, Tony Scholder, Winlock.
Reserve Ewe, JoAnne Sciebek, Washougal.
4-H Kitchen
Salads, Blue, Blakely Gardner, Ridgefield.
Batter Yeast Bread, Nicole Hayes, Vancouver.
Foods for All Occasions
Blue and Special, Meredith Meats, Vancouver.
Riley Shirley, La Center.
Lunch on the Go
Blue, Kaitlynn Hann, Vancouver.
Aiyanna Hann, Vancouver.
4-H Consumer Selection
Junior
Grand, Karoline Loose, Battle Ground.
Reserve Grand, Kiely Fuller, Vancouver.
Intermediate
Grand, Adriana Yarnell, Woodland.
Reserve Grand, Raegan Boyse, La Center.
Senior
Grand, Sara Baldwin, Battle Ground.
Reserve Grand, Emilia Oldham, Ridgefield.
4-H Cat
Fitting and Showing
Junior Champion, Samantha Lindsey, Vancouver.
Junior Reserve Champion, Tessa Whitley, Battle Ground.
Intermediate Champion, Heather Christenson, Ridgefield.
Intermediate Reserve Champion, Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver.
Senior Champion, Jeanette Magnusson, Vancouver.
Senior Reserve Champion, Faith Peterson, Battle Ground.
Senior Special, Ahana Walker, Ridgefield.
