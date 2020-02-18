Clark County Fair results for Aug. 3-4

Aug. 3

Daily Agricultural and Educational Display Awards

MLJ Ranch, Agriculture and Education Winner.

WSU Master Food Preservers, Educational Display Award.

Open Class Veggie/Fruit

Youth Age 9-16

People’s Choice – Elizabeth Davenport, Battle Ground.

Best of Division – Elise Christenson, Woodland.

Adult

Superintendent’s Choice – Betty Adamas, Battle Ground.

Best of Division – Allison Klemz, Battle Ground.

Judges’ Choice – Dean Bottemiller, Vancouver.

Youth Under Age 8

Best of Division – Louis Galli, Vancouver.

Open Class Needlework – Quilt

Judges’ Choice – Machine, Ferralyn Chezik, Ridgefield.

Judges’ Choice – Hand, Tomi Hanson, Vancouver.

Special Award – Recycle, Tammy Thornton, Ridgefield.

Special Award – Youth, Zelda Johnson, Battle Ground.

Superintendent’s Award, Kathy Schoenborn, Vancouver.

Most Points – Senior, Rita Allen, Ridgefield.

Clark County Quilters Best of Show – Youth, Zelda Johnson, Battle Ground.

Clark County Quilters Best of Show – Adult, Sue Holmes, Vancouver.

Miscellaneous – Pam Schwartz, Vancouver.

Special Award – Youngest, Hailey Maplethorpe, Battle Ground.

Embroidery

Judges’ Choice – Adult, Mona Ott, Vancouver.

Special Award – Oldest, Bernice Bartel, Ridgefield.

Cross Stitch

Judges’ Choice – Senior, Dale Coffield, Vancouver.

Wall Hanging

Judges’ Choice – Youth, Emeline Wolff, Woodland.

Special Award – Kathy Schoenborn, Vancouver.

Most Points – Youth, Mylee Whitney, Vancouver.

Mary Burr Award – Kathy Schoenborn, Vancouver.

Afghans

Most Points – Adult, Lori Moss, Vancouver.

Open Class Beekeeping

Superintendent’s Award – Lanny Hammett, Vancouver.

Judges’ Choice – Lynn Cooke, Vancouver.

Sweepstakes Award – Bob and Brenda Calvert, Brush Prairie.

Open Class Wool

Hampshire Fleece, Blue – Timmi Winthers, Washougal.

Romney Fleece – Sue Kalina, Albany.

Natural Colored Romney – Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.

Suffolk Fleece – Timmi Winthers, Washougal.

Dorset Fleece – Brenda Miller, Woodburn, Ore.

Southdown Fleece – Timmi Winthers, Washougal.

Border Leicester Fleece – Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.

Black Border Leicester Fleece – JoAnn Scibek, Battle Ground.

Other Recognized Breed Fleece – Madeline Coder, Battle Ground.

Market Down Fleece – Timmi Winthers, Washougal.

Market Fine Fleece – Cindy Johnson, Adna.

Market Medium Fleece – Brenda Miller, Woodburn, Ore.

Market Coarse Fleece – Stephanie Booren, Salem, Ore.

Natural Colored Fine Fleece – Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground.

White Ram Fleece – Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.

Natural Colored Ram – Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.

Lamb Fleece Fine – Cindy Johnson, Adna.

Lamb Fleece Medium – Kajsa Winther, Washougal.

Lamb Fleece Coarse – Toni Scholder, Winlock.

Lamb Fleece Down – Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.

Lamb Natural Color Fine – Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground.

Lamb Natural Color Medium – Toni Scholder, Winlock.

Lamb Natural Color Coarse – Toni Scholder, Winlock.

Fleece

Grand Champion – Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground.

Reserve Grand Champion – Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.

Lamb Fleece

Champion – Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion – Toni Scholder, Winlock.

Ram Fleece

Champion – Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion – Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.

Natural Color Fleece

Champion – Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion – Toni Scholder, Winlock.

Market Fleece

Champion – Timmi Winthers, Washougal.

Reserve Champion – Stephanie Booren, Salem, Ore.

Breed Fleece

Champion – Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion – Madeline Coder, Battle Ground.

Aug. 4

Daily Agricultural and Educational Display Awards

Open Class Beef, Agriculture and Education Winner.

Fine Arts – Richard Kilpatrick, Educational Display Award.

Fort Vancouver Knitters, Educational – Special Award.

4-H Fine Arts

Junior Champion – Cheyanne Valitalo, Yacolt.

Reserve Champion – Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield.

Intermediate Champion – Summer Richardson, Ridgefield.

Reserve Champion – Heather Christenson, Ridgefield.

Senior Champion – Abigail Forrester, Brush Prairie.

Reserve Champion – Emily Graham, La Center.

Intermediate

2 Special – Kaitlyn Hann, Vancouver.

Special – Heather Christenson, Ridgefield.

Summer Richardson, Vancouver.

Shannah Forrester, Brush Prairie.

Senior, Special – Jed Mitchell, Brush Prairie.

Junior, Special – Alexander Hadlock, Battle Ground.

4-H Creative Arts

Senior

Champion and Reserve Champion – Makayla Loose, Battle Ground.

Special – Lily Chamberlain, Camas.

Intermediate

Champion – Collin Horrocks, La Center.

Reserve Champion – Booke Jackman, Ariel.

2 Special – Lucy Crouse, Vancouver.

Special

Grace Mayhugh, Camas.

Kaitlyn Hann, Vancouver.

Junior

Champion – Karoline Loose, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion – Abigail Pierson, Camas.

Special – Clara Johnston, Vancouver.

Alexander Hadlock, Battle Ground.

4-H Food, Nutrition Judging

Senior

Champion – Sara Baldwin, Battle Ground.

Reserve Champion – Sydney Dean, Ridgefield.

Blue – Natalie Dean, Ridgefield.

Intermediate

Champion – Meredith Meats, Vancouver.

Reserve Champion – Raegan Boyse, La Center.

Blue – Mia Achziger, La Center.

Red – Heather Christenson, Ridgefield.

4-H Environmental Science

Geology, Champion, Blue – Talen Graham, La Center.

International Cross Culture

Champion, 3 Blues – Lucca Pfenning, Vancouver.

Reserve Champion, Blue – Dario Pfenning, Vancouver.

4-H Engineering and Technology

Woodworking

Champion, Blue – Bailey Anderson, Ridgefield.

Reserve Champion, Blue – Talen Graham, Ridgefield.

Blue, Red – Grady Gardner, Ridgefield.

Blue, Red – Blakeley Gardener, Ridgefield.

Welding

Champion, Blue – Bailey Anderson, Ridgefield.

Comp Tech/Service

Superintendent Choice, Blue – Evan Fish, Camas.

Champion, Blue – Kaydon Holl, Ridgefield.

Special Award, Blue – Emilia Oldham, Ridgefield.

4 Blues – Luke Waldo, Ridgefield.

3 Blues

Randi Richards, Ridgefield.

Ian Dunning, Ridgefield.

2 Blues

Alama Wood, Amboy.

Ethan Oldham, Ridgefield.

Nicole Hayes, Vancouver.

Lucca Pfenning, Vancouver.

Mia Aachzinger, La Center.

Sara Baldwin, Battle Ground.

Breana Wood, Amboy.

Blue

Carys Dunning, Ridgefield.

Dylan Dempsey, La Center.

Tyler Popham, Vancouver.

Emma Waddle, Ridgefield.

Raegan Boyse, La Center.

McKenna Kessinger, Vancouver.

Kiely Fuller, Vancouver.

Nick Millett, Ridgefield.

Karissa Sorenson, Battle Ground.

Willow Robinson, Ridgefield.

Tristen Tavison, Brush Prairie.

Grace Maybough, Camas.

White – Joe Dempsey, La Center.

Open Class Clothing

Sewing – Adult

Superintendent’s Choice – Kieth Bellisle, Woodland.

Special Award – Dewena Carlson, Vancouver.

Sewing – Junior

Kian Boonabi-Mirfathal, Vancouver.

Amiah Langlitz, Battle Ground.

Sewing, Youth, Judges’ Choice – Jessica Roesch, Vancouver.

Sewing, Senior – Janell Lundgren, Vancouver.

Crochet – Senior

Geri Abbe, Camas.

Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.

Youngest Exhibitor, Special Award – Vonette Holcomb, Vancouver.

Oldest Exhibitor – Marion Bernards, Ridgefield.

Knitting – Senior

Judges’ Choice – Deb Loundagin, Amboy.

Honorable Mention – Christine Ward, Battle Ground.

Woven, Youth – Nora Longford, Vancouver.

Homespun Yarn – Naomi Royle, Woodland.

Wearable Art – Mary McCarthy, Yacolt.

Education Exhibit, Special Award – Harriot Hatch, Vancouver.

Crochet, Adult, Honorable Mention – Amy Parks, Longview.

Recycled Materials, Elsie Thompson Award – Carol Lindauer, Vancouver.

Open Class Rabbit

Havana, Champion – Grace Jackson, Camas.

New Zealand, Reserve Champion – Maleia Smith, Wahkiacus.

American, Champion, Reserve Champion – Cheyenne Callan, Vancouver.

Open Class Goat Cheese

Soft Fresh

First – Kathie Wheeler, Ariel.

Second – Jennifer Popham, Vancouver.

Third – Brenda Yoho, Brush Prairie.

Fresh Pressed

First and Second – Brenda Yoho, Brush Prairie.

Third – Amy Dunning, Ridgefield.

Aged, First, Second and Third – Kathi Wheeler, Ariel.

Youth Fresh Pressed

First – Haley Popham, Vancouver.

Second – Carys Dunning, Vancouver.

Third – Kieley Fuller, Ridgefield.

4-H Kitchen

Quick to Fix, Judges’ Choice, Blue – Alyssa Franklin, Vancouver.

Beverage – Blue

Grady Gardner, Ridgefield.

Grace Shirley, La Center.

Pies, Blue – Jordan Mann, Vancouver.

Beverage Activity, Red – Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield.

Lunch on the Go, Participation – Jenna Meats, Vancouver.

Salad Activity, Blue – Grace Shirley, La Center.

Open Class Photography

Pro Sweepstakes Winners

First – Marcus Heinrich, Vancouver.

Second – Kevan Bowker, Portland.

Third – Katherine Fennelly, Vancouver.

4-H Fashion Revue

Junior Champion – Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield.

Reserve Champion – Aliza Cummins, Vancouver.

Intermediate Champion – Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield.

Senior Champion – Emily Graham, La Center.

Reserve Champion – Makayla Loose, Battle Ground.

Superintendent’s Award – Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield.

Open Class Floral

Gifts from the Garden, Judges’ Choice – Sharon Kitashima, Battle Ground.

Celebrating Jobs, Best Design and Trophy – Carole Schaldt, Milwaukie, Ore.

Dahlia, Best of Division and Horticulture Trophy – Max Ollieu, Battle Ground.

Helianthus/Sun Flower, Best of Division – Linda Hoffman, Ridgefield.

Annuals/Perennials, Landscape Orientals and Vines, Best of Division and Superintendent’s Choice – Sharon Kitashima, Battle Ground.

Container Gardening – Kimber Lee, La Center.

Horticulture – Larry Smith, Portland.

Ornamental Grass – Gladiola, J. Schwartz, Vancouver.

Rose, Margaret Snitzler, Vancouver.

Junior

Best of Division and Horticulture Trophy – Lindsey Adams, Battle Ground.

Best of Division – Kayleigh and Clara Downey, Vancouver.

People’s Choice – Brody Will, Vancouver.