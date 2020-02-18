Menu
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Feb. 18, 2020
Clark County Youth Football to hold safety clinic for coaches

The Columbian
Clark County Youth Football (CCYF) will hold a training clinic this Saturday to educate coaches on safer tackling and blocking techniques.

The clinic will feature Andy Ryland, who is USA Football’s senior manager of education and training.

The training, which is based on USA Football’s Heads Up program, will result in participating coaches being certified in the Heads Up program.

A similar clinic two years ago hosted by CCYF and featuring Ryland had over 300 coaches in attendance.

The clinic will take place at Evergreen High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

