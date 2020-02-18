Court imposes life sentences for ‘Hazel Dell Rapist’

A convicted Hazel Dell rapist who terrorized the Clark County community in the summer of 1982 was re-sentenced Thursday and ordered to serve out five life sentences.

Clark County Superior Court Judge Suzan Clark imposed the suspended life sentences for David Jay Sterling. The 74-year-old sat slouched, restrained in a wheelchair and did not speak during the brief hearing.

The sentences were originally handed down in October 1982 after Sterling pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree assault stemming from a series of rapes and assaults in Hazel Dell, court records show. His victims included two boys, six girls and a woman. All but one were walking along roads at night, returning home from neighborhood stores, according to Columbian archives.

But after Sterling was convicted, he was sent to a sexual psychopath treatment program at Western State Hospital, and his prison time was suspended, according to Senior Deputy Prosecutor James Smith.

Sterling escaped from the hospital in 1985. A few months after his escape, he made the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List and was arrested a year later when a Louisiana state trooper stopped him for a traffic violation.