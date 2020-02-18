DUI patrols to increase this weekend

Local law enforcement will have extra eyes searching for potential drunken drivers this weekend.

The Vancouver, Battle Ground and Washougal police departments and Clark County Sheriff’s Office will have additional officers enforcing laws for driving under the influence, according to a Vancouver Police Department news release. Officers trained as drug recognition experts will also be on hand.

Alcohol and drug-impaired driving is the state’s leading contributing factor in fatal crashes, according to the news release. Alcohol and marijuana are the most common combination of intoxicants, the news release said.

The additional enforcement is funded through a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Law enforcement agencies in Southwest Washington conduct the patrols a number of times throughout the year.

Those who see a suspected impaired driver are asked to call 911. More information about Vancouver police’s DUI enforcement can be found on the department’s website.