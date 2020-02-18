Families struggling to cope after mass shootings

Some of the victims were old, some were young. They included teachers, immigrants, a retired iron worker, a business owner, and longtime spouses.

Now, their relatives and friends are struggling to go on after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Some funerals already have been held, and more are scheduled in the coming days. But the killings of more than 30 people at a Walmart store in El Paso and an entertainment area in Dayton have left gaping holes in families and circles of friends.

Here are the stories of some of those who were lost:

EL PASO, TEXAS

ADOLFO CERROS HERNANDEZ AND SARITA REGALADO: DEATHS LEAVE A ‘GREAT VOID’ FOR FAMILY

The deaths of Adolfo Cerros Hern?ndez and Sarita Regalado left relatives with a deep sense of loss.

Identified by police as victims of the shooting in El Paso, the couple had crossed the border from their home in Mexico on Saturday. Family members spent hours after the violence not knowing what had happened to them.