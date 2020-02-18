Highway 500 reconfiguration passes 6-month crash test

Photo

Preliminary numbers indicate nearly a 90-percent drop in vehicle crashes after the Washington State Department of Transportation removed two traffic signals on state Highway 500.

The data support WSDOT’s decision to remove signals at Falk Road/42nd Avenue and Stapleton Road/54th Avenue and exceed the 70 percent expected reduction in crashes that state officials used prior to the traffic changes.

There were 396 reported crashes at or near the two locations during a five-year period that ended Aug. 31. That’s an average of about 40 crashes in six months or slightly more than one crash every five days.

During the first six months after the traffic signals were removed, through May, there were only four reported crashes at the same locations.

Mike Southwick, WSDOT traffic systems and operations manager in Southwest Washington, said transportation officials typically analyze three years of crash data covering different weather conditions and seasonal variations before reaching definite conclusions.