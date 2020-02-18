In Ferguson, varying views on the legacy of Aug. 9, 2014

FERGUSON, Mo. — Mayor James Knowles III was doing volunteer cleanup work at the Ferguson Farmers Market when he got a phone call that a teenager had been fatally shot by a police officer .

Videographer Chris Phillips, who lived in the apartment complex where 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed, started getting texts from neighbors. Michael’s dad drove to the site hoping beyond hope that it wasn’t his son — until he saw the red St. Louis Cardinals cap next to the body.

Five years later, the legacy of the fatal shooting of the black teenager by a white Missouri police officer depends on who you talk to. Those affected by the shooting and those who have sought change in its aftermath acknowledge that Brown’s death and the upheaval that followed forever changed race relations in Ferguson and beyond. Here are some of their stories:

MICHAEL BROWN SR., FATHER OF MICHAEL BROWN

When Michael Brown Sr. got that call about a shooting on Canfield Drive, he tried not to believe that it could be his son.

Brown, now 41, arrived to find a sheet over the body. Maybe it wasn’t Michael, he thought. Then he saw the cap. A month earlier, father and son wore matching Cardinals caps at the father’s wedding. Michael’s cap lay on the ground next to the body.