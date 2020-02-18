In makeshift piano bar, a city comes together

WASHINGTON — The last drips of sunlight were filtering past the legs of pedestrians and into the basement when the pianist with eight fingers sauntered in.

“Well, look who it is!” someone yelled.

“Tio!” others exclaimed.

Tio Brown paraded into the room wearing ripped jeans and a white beret, an embellished walking stick in his good hand. He took his usual seat before the 1960s-era Everett upright piano. To his left was Carol Munday, a tall, soft-spoken woman known here as “Mount Pleasant’s musical genius.” To his right, Sam Post, a brown-haired “boy wonder” and classically trained pianist who opened for cellist Yo-Yo Ma at the Kennedy Center three years ago.

The trio has been making music together for over a year at this unlikeliest of piano bars, on the lower level of a Filipino restaurant in Washington. Most nights, the room is an overflow dining space. But on Wednesdays, it hosts open-piano night, attracting amateur and professional musicians from the neighborhood and beyond.

In a gentrifying city, in an era where social media and the breakdown of community structures have left both older and younger people increasingly isolated, the gatherings are a melodic exception. Some performers come to test new material; for others, this is the only audience they have known. Several have composed for bands and symphonies; others write music on scrap paper. Performances can include jazz, ragtime, folk, classical or — as happened when a group of visiting Fulbright scholars stumbled in — the Ukrainian national song.

On this Wednesday evening, Brown, a 65-year-old retired salesman, performed two pieces for the standing-room-only crowd. The chains on his wrists jangled as his hands traveled the keyboard.