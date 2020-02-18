In Our View: Chronicle of carnage in the United States

Included on this page is a list of 2019 mass shootings in the United States, through Aug. 5. The definition of a “mass shooting” can vary; this list is compiled by Wikipedia.org, with each incident meeting the criteria of at least two organizations that track such shootings. Descriptions of the events are provided by Wikipedia. Shootings with multiple fatalities are in bold. Sources: Stanford University MSA Data Project; Mass Shooting Tracker; Gun Violence Archive; Mother Jones; The Washington Post; ABC News/FBI; Congressional Research Service.

— The Columbian Editorial Board

Through Aug. 5, the 217th day of the year, there have been 250 mass shootings in the United States during 2019:

Jan. 1, Tallahassee, Fla. — Five wounded around 3 a.m. at a shopping center.

Jan. 1, Columbia, S.C. — Five wounded outside nightclub around 6 a.m.

Jan. 2, Jonesboro, Ark. — 16-year-old boy killed, three wounded during home invasion.