In Our View: Chronicle of carnage in the United States

Included on this page is a list of 2019 mass shootings in the United States, through Aug. 5. The definition of a “mass shooting” can vary; this list is compiled by Wikipedia.org, with each incident meeting the criteria of at least two organizations that track such shootings. Descriptions of the events are provided by Wikipedia. Shootings with multiple fatalities are in bold. Sources: Stanford University MSA Data Project; Mass Shooting Tracker; Gun Violence Archive; Mother Jones; The Washington Post; ABC News/FBI; Congressional Research Service.
— The Columbian Editorial Board
Through Aug. 5, the 217th day of the year, there have been 250 mass shootings in the United States during 2019:
Jan. 1, Tallahassee, Fla. — Five wounded around 3 a.m. at a shopping center.
Jan. 1, Columbia, S.C. — Five wounded outside nightclub around 6 a.m.
Jan. 2, Jonesboro, Ark. — 16-year-old boy killed, three wounded during home invasion.
Jan. 3, Texas City, Texas — Three under the age of 6 killed, woman injured in an apparent home invasion.
Jan. 4, Torrance, Calif. — Three killed, four wounded following argument and fight at bowling center.
Jan. 4, Houston — A man injured his brother and two friends before being killed by a police officer.
Jan. 4, Hurt, Va. — A man killed his wife and son in their home and injured two others who were inside a vehicle before killing himself.
Jan. 6, Roswell, N.M. — Four injured in a shooting following argument at a party.
Jan. 13, Phoenix — One killed, five injured after argument at motel escalated into a shooting.
Jan. 15, Little Rock, Ark. — One killed and four injured, including suspected gunman, after argument over a gun led to shooting inside an ice cream shop.
Jan. 16, Palmdale, Calif. — Three killed, one wounded.
Jan. 16, Jacksonville, Fla. — One killed, five injured.
Jan. 17, Owensboro, Ky. — Three killed, another wounded at a home.
Jan. 19, Houston — Three killed, two injured by a homeowner in a possible attempted home invasion.
Jan. 19, Chicago — Three women and a man injured after early-morning fight led to gunfire.
Jan. 19, Lebanon, Pa. — In an apparent targeted shooting, four individuals were discovered shot in a building.
Jan. 19, Jacksonville, Fla. — A man killed two people and injured two more before killing himself.
Jan. 19, Gaffney, S.C. — One killed and four wounded at a nightclub.
Jan. 20, Miami — Three adults and a child wounded at a block party.
Jan. 23, Sebring, Fla. — At least five people were killed in a hostage incident and shooting at a bank.
Jan. 24, Rockmart, Ga. — A man killed four individuals and injured another in two separate shootings.
Jan. 24, State College, Pa. — A man killed two people and injured one inside a local bar, then drove away and broke into a home and killed the homeowner before killing himself.
Jan. 26, Ascension Parish and Livingston Parish, La. — A 21-year-old man killed five people, including his parents, in two parishes in Louisiana.
Jan. 26, Albany, Ga. — Two found with bullet wounds in front of a residence, and two more arrived at a hospital with gunshot injuries from the same shooting.
Jan. 26, Indianapolis — A man was asked to leave a bar; shortly after, he came back and shot five people, critically wounding two.
Jan. 26, Newark, N.J. — A gunman opened fire at a candlelight vigil, killing one and wounding three.
Jan. 27, Birmingham, Ala. — Police discovered five people with gunshot wounds.
Jan. 28, Houston — Four police officers were shot while serving a warrant in southeast Houston. The two homeowners were killed.
Feb. 1, San Diego — Four wounded after fight broke out at house party.
Feb. 3, Chicago — Two killed and five wounded in drive-by shooting after a fight outside of a club.
Feb. 4, Baton Rouge, La. — Four wounded in an early morning shooting.
Feb. 4, Washington, D.C. — Four men and an elementary-school girl injured in a shooting at a bus stop.
Feb. 5, San Antonio — A man and woman were killed and two others injured after the shooter kicked open an apartment door and shot inside.
Feb. 6, Cleveland — One killed and three injured.
Feb. 9, Petersburg, Va. — Four injured in shooting outside apartment complex.
Feb. 11, Livingston, Texas — Four adults, one toddler killed.
Feb. 14, Jacksonville, Fla. — Two killed, two wounded by multiple gunmen after fight breaks out near basketball court at park.
Feb. 15, Aurora, Ill. — A man opened fire in his workplace, killing five employees and injuring five police officers and a civilian before being killed by police.
Feb. 16, Clinton, Miss. — Police responded to domestic dispute at a residence; suspect fired at officers, leading to 12-hour hostage standoff. Four killed; suspect taken into custody and later died.
Feb. 17, New Orleans — After police attempted to arrest a suspect, gunfight led to one person killed and five wounded.
Feb. 17, Henderson, Texas — Two killed and two wounded at apartment complex.
Feb. 17, Evansville, Ind. — Five wounded outside of bar.
Feb. 18, Solon Township, Mich. — 28-year-old woman killed her three children, ages 8, 6 and 2, before killing herself.
Feb. 20, Covington, Tenn. — Three adults and a teenager injured inside a home in a presumed targeted shooting.
Feb. 21, Houston — Gunman perched on the roof of home killed two and wounded two after an argument.
Feb. 21, Baltimore — One killed, four wounded.
Feb. 21, Elizabethtown, Ky. — Two killed, two wounded in separate shootings believed perpetrated by the same man.
Feb. 22, Birmingham, Ala. — Two killed, two injured at a house party.
Feb. 28, Oakland, Calif. — One killed, four wounded near a gas station.
March 2, Pine Bluff, Ark. — One killed, four wounded when shots were fired into a home.
March 3, Chicago — Six injured in a shooting at a bar following a fight.
March 3, Oakland, Calif. — Four injured in a shooting at a sports bar following a fight.
March 10, Shreveport, La. — Three children and one adult wounded in a drive-by shooting.
March 10, Denver — One killed, four injured when conflict escalated into a shooting.
March 11, Paterson, N.J. — Four wounded inside liquor store.
March 13, Harvey, Ill. — One killed, three wounded at a nightclub.
March 14, Missoula, Mont. — One killed and three wounded, including a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, following road rage incident.
March 15, Mobile, Ala. — Two killed and three wounded in an overnight shooting behind a home.
March 16, Camden, N.J. — One killed, three wounded at “residential speakeasy.”
March 17, Rochelle, Ga. — One killed, three wounded following dispute between two groups.
March 17, Las Vegas — Four wounded at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino in an early morning shooting.
March 17, Augusta, Ga. — Four wounded after an argument; shooter claims it was in self-defense to being randomly attacked.
March 19, Phoenix — Two killed, four wounded when perpetrator returned to house party following argument.
March 24, Phoenix — Seven wounded when fight escalates at warehouse party.
March 24, San Francisco — One killed, five injured.
March 25, North Las Vegas, Nev. — Five teenagers wounded following after-school fight.
March 28, Baltimore — Four wounded near a playground.
March 31, North Charleston, S.C. — Seven wounded at overnight house party.
March 31, Atlanta — One killed, four wounded during house party.
March 31, Chicago — One killed, four wounded.
April 2, Covington, Ky. — Five wounded in drive-by shooting at an intersection.
April 2, Hermanville, Miss. — Four wounded in drive-by shooting outside convenience store.
April 4, Stockbridge, Ga. — Two officers responding to a suspected hostage situation were wounded and three individuals were later found dead in a murder–suicide.
April 4, Panama City, Fla. — One killed, three wounded.
April 6, Tallahassee, Fla. — Four Florida A&M University students injured following an argument at a house party.
April 6, Chicago — Six injured in shooting at a baby shower.
April 7, Wilmington, Del. — Six wounded.
April 7, Winston-Salem, N.C. — Six wounded outside a bar.
April 7, Indianapolis — Two were killed, three wounded at a motorcycle club hangout.
April 7, Shreveport, La. — Four wounded at a mobile home park.
April 9, Kansas City, Mo. — Four wounded in front of a residence.
April 11, Baltimore — Four wounded.
April 11, Los Angeles — One killed, four wounded in drive-by shooting.
April 11, Phoenix — A man killed his wife, two of his daughters, and another man, and injured two people who came to help one of the victims. All of the victims were shot, with the exception of one of his daughters, who was killed by blunt-force trauma.
April 12, Carbondale, Ill. — Four injured outside of a restaurant and bar.
April 14, Miami — Two killed, two wounded in drive-by shooting.
April 14, Vallejo, Calif. — One killed, three injured.
April 14, Stockton, Calif. — Four wounded when man opened fire inside of a bar following a disturbance.
April 16, Germantown, Md. — 18-year-old killed, three wounded in drive-by shooting.
April 18, Louisville — Four people in a vehicle were wounded when they were shot at by at least one person in another car.
April 19, Wichita, Kan. — Four injured when two suspects fired at people attending a party.
April 20, Corpus Christi, Texas — Four wounded.
April 20, Memphis — Seven wounded when shooting erupted following a fight.
April 21, Los Angeles — Four seniors were wounded after a suspect opened fire in the vehicle behind them.
April 21, Philadelphia — Four wounded.
April 26, Hugo, Okla. — Investigators attempted to make contact with suspect in relation to another crime; he opened fire, injuring three children and himself.
April 27, Poway, Calif. — One killed, three wounded at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.
April 27, Jackson, Mich. — Four wounded.
April 27, Jackson, Miss. — One killed, three injured.
April 28, Baltimore — One killed, seven wounded when a gunman opened fire on two cookouts at an intersection.
April 28, Birmingham, Ala. — Four injured when suspect in a vehicle opened fire on patrons outside of a nightclub.
April 28, Nashville — Seven wounded in crossfire when two men got into an altercation at a party.
April 28, West Chester Township, Ohio — Four family members, three women and one man, were found shot to death in an apartment.
April 30, Charlotte, N.C. — Two killed, four wounded, on the last day of classes at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
May 1, Boston — One killed, three wounded while sitting in a parked car.
May 3, Dallas — Four shot in drive-by shooting; one later died.
May 3, Baltimore — One female, two children injured; two men later identified as wounded in the same incident.
May 4, Wilmington, Del. — Four wounded.
May 4, Indianapolis — Three teens, one man injured after a fight involving between 20 and 30 individuals.
May 4, St. Louis — One killed, four injured when shot at while inside vehicle.
May 5, Oceano, Calif. — Six wounded.
May 5, North Bergen, N.J. — One dead, four wounded after fight escalated.
May 7, Highlands Ranch, Colo. — One student killed and eight others injured at STEM School Highlands Ranch.
May 8, Indianapolis — Four wounded.
May 10, Philadelphia — A large group of adult men were ambushed by three teenagers who shot five of them.
May 10, St. Louis — Two men wounded, and an additional four victims were identified at the hospital.
May 11, Chestnut Hill Township, Pa. — Four wounded inside a residence.
May 11, Paulsboro, N.J. — Four wounded, a fifth injured when a person began shooting at an event originally reported to be a rap concert and subsequently described as a birthday party.
May 13, New Orleans — Three men, one teen wounded in drive-by shooting.
May 13, St. Louis — Three killed, two critically injured at a home. A fourth victim died days later.
May 15, St. Rose, La. — Four wounded, including two children, during altercation between two men in strip mall parking lot.
May 16, Cleveland — Four wounded, including two teenagers.
May 17, Sacramento — A woman and three others, including a 4-year-old boy, wounded in what police presume was a targeted shooting. One later died.
May 18, Muncie, Ind. — Seven wounded at party near Ball State University.
May 18, Winston-Salem, N.C. — One killed, five wounded at block party.
May 18, Long Beach, Calif. — A 57-year-old woman killed, five wounded during vigil at a local bar.
May 18, Atmore, Ala. — One killed, eight wounded at a high school graduation party.
May 18, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Two killed, two wounded when assailant shot into vehicle outside tobacco store.
May 18, Cascilla, Miss. — One killed, five injured during a family dispute.
May 19, Portland — Five wounded at a warehouse party.
May 20, Tulsa, Okla. — Two killed, two wounded at apartment complex.
May 20, Columbus, Ohio — Four injured.
May 20, Alexandria, La. — One teenager killed, five others injured.
May 25, Trenton, N.J. — 10 wounded in a shooting at a bar.
May 25, Chesapeake, Va. — 10 wounded at a party. One later died.
May 25, Baltimore — Four wounded, including a teenager.
May 25, Oklahoma City — Five wounded in a parking lot, after an SUV pulled up and its occupants began shooting.
May 26, Chicago — Two killed, three wounded when man opened fire on group outside a party.
May 26, Washington, D.C. — One teenager killed, two women and a child injured after being shot in a parking lot.
May 26, La Crosse, Va. — Five injured when multiple shooters opened fire at a block party.
May 26, Stockton, Calif. — One killed, three injured.
May 27, Washington, D.C. — Five wounded.
May 27, Trenton, N.J. — One teenager killed, five adults injured.
May 29, Cleveland, Texas — A man shot three employees at a local plumbing company, killing one before exchanging gunfire with a sheriff’’s deputy, also injuring him before committing suicide.
May 30, Robbins, Ill. — Five wounded after vehicle pulled up to a large gathering and opened fire.
May 31, Virginia Beach, Va. — 12 killed and four injured at a city public works building. The gunman died at the scene after being shot by police.
June 1, Allendale, S.C. — Five wounded in a shooting at a car wash.
June 1, Macon, Ga. — Three men, one woman injured at a block party.
June 1, Atlanta — Police found three wounded after responding to a shooting; two other victims later identified at the hospital.
June 1, Chicago — Four wounded in two separate locations near Northwestern University’s Gold Coast campus.
June 1, Chicago — One adult, three teenagers wounded.
June 1, Portsmouth, Va. — One killed, three injured in overnight shooting.
June 5, Santa Rosa, Calif. — A teenager opened fire at a soccer park, wounding an 11-year-old boy and three others.
June 6, Chicago — One killed, three wounded when a vehicle opened fire on Lake Shore Drive.
June 7, Austin, Texas — Five taken to the hospital after suspect fired shots at the ground, indirectly wounding them.
June 8, Chicago — Four wounded.
June 8, White Swan — Five killed on Yakama Indian Reservation.
June 9, Cleveland — One killed, three wounded after perpetrator opened fire on a crowd in a park.
June 9, Buffalo, N.Y. — Four injured.
June 9, Henning, Tenn. — One killed, three injured at a nightclub.
June 11, Aurora, Colo. — Four wounded in an overnight shooting.
June 11, Savannah, Ga. — Two dead, two injured.
June 12, Charlotte, N.C. — One killed, one teenager and two adults injured in a party at a rented Airbnb.
June 15, West Des Moines, Iowa — Two children, two adults killed in a home.
June 15, Shreveport, La. — Four wounded in drive-by shooting outside of a nightclub.
June 16, Des Moines, Iowa — Six wounded in drive-by shooting while standing in the street after a party.
June 16, Louisville — Five men, two women shot near liquor store. One later died.
June 16, Philadelphia — One killed, seven injured at graduation party. All victims between ages 15 and 17.
June 17, Memphis — Five wounded in parking lot of an apartment complex.
June 17, San Antonio — Four injured after altercation with motorist.
June 18, Newark, N.J. — One killed, six injured in two separate locations in the downtown area.
June 20, Allentown, Pa. — 10 injured from gunfire outside a nightclub.
June 21, Chicago — Four wounded outside an apartment complex.
June 21, Richmond, Calif. — Five wounded in drive-by shooting.
June 21, Saginaw, Mich. — One killed, three wounded inside a house.
June 22, Baltimore — 19-year-old man killed, four wounded when gunman opened fire on a crowd.
June 22, Hampton, Va. — Two adults, two children injured.
June 22, Philadelphia — Four wounded.
June 23, South Bend, Ind. — One killed, 10 injured in shooting at a bar.
June 23, La Jolla, Calif. — One killed, three injured in drive-by shooting at a party.
June 23, Columbus, Ohio — Five wounded in drive-by shooting outside motorcycle club.
June 23, Abbeville, S.C. — Two killed, two wounded at apartment complex. Third victim later died.
June 23, San Jose, Calif. — Four-hour standoff ends after man kills four people then himself.
June 26, Akron, Ohio — One killed and three others, including a boy, wounded in a home invasion.
June 27, Atlanta — Seven wounded, two critically, in a drive-by shooting.
June 28, Hamden, Conn. — Five wounded in shooting after police break up a house party.
June 28, Paterson, N.J. — Four wounded after gunfire erupts on a street.
June 28, Atlanta — Seven wounded in drive-by shooting involving two vehicles.
June 29, Chicago — Five wounded.
June 29, Hartford, Conn. — Four wounded.
June 29, Baton Rouge, La. — Seven injured outside nightclub after fight escalates.
June 30, Bay Shore, N.Y. — Six wounded at house party.
June 30, Dallas — Two teenagers killed, two wounded in a drive-by shooting near a playground.
June 30, Yucaipa, Calif. — Five wounded after a fight escalates in a mobile home park after a barbecue.
June 30, Oakland, Calif. — 12-year-old boy and two adults injured outside an apartment complex.
July 1, Baltimore — Four injured.
July 2, Wellston, Mo. — Four injured in drive-by shooting.
July 2, Washington Park, Ill. — 16-year-old, 12-year-old and adult injured when an argument over fireworks escalates.
July 3, Katy, Texas — Shooter kills his sister and three others at housewarming party.
July 4, Fresno, Calif. — One killed, three injured after gunfire erupts at Independence Day celebration.
July 4, Rockford, Ill. — Four wounded.
July 4, Los Angeles — Four wounded after two perpetrators open fire.
July 4, Chicago — One killed, three wounded in drive-by shooting.
July 5, Boston — Six wounded.
July 5, Gravette, Ark. — Four killed in apparent murder-suicide.
July 5, Reno — One killed, three wounded.
July 5, Chicago — Five wounded.
July 5, Brooklyn, N.Y. — Four injured.
July 6, Charlotte, N.C. — Four shot in McDonald’s parking lot after a dispute involving a rideshare vehicle.
July 6, St. Clair Shores, Mich. — After dispute over fireworks, man shot into crowd and injured 12-year-old child and woman, then barricaded himself in his home. Police discovered him and a woman dead in the home.
July 6, San Jose, Calif. — Four wounded.
July 7, Albuquerque — Four wounded.
July 7, Chicago — Four wounded.
July 7, Wichita, Kan. — Four wounded.
July 7, Flint, Mich. — Two killed, four wounded, while in a car at gas station.
July 8, Washington, D.C. — Four wounded by four shooters outside a 7-Eleven.
July 8, Manson, N.C. — Two killed, two children wounded — ages 16 and 10 — in domestic dispute.
July 11, Houston — Four teens wounded after four suspects get into gunfight in commons area of apartment complex.
July 13, Chicago — One killed, four wounded in drive-by shooting.
July 13, Philadelphia — Seven wounded during neighborhood basketball game.
July 15, Baltimore — Man attempted to use a gun to demand methadone, then killed one and wounded two before being killed by police in a shootout.
July 15, Atlanta — Four wounded during attempted drug deal.
July 15, New Orleans — One killed, three wounded.
July 16, San Antonio — Four injured when man opens fire on co-workers at moving company.
July 17, Lubbock, Texas — One killed, three injured when vehicle is targeted.
July 18, Chicago — One killed, three injured.
July 20, Chicago — Seven wounded.
July 20, Clairton, Pa. — Four teens, ages 14-18, wounded at graduation party.
July 20, Jersey City, N.J. — Six wounded.
July 21, Washington, D.C. — Four injured.
July 21, Chicago — Four wounded outside gas station.
July 23, Pembroke Park, Fla. — Two killed, two wounded.
July 25, Los Angeles — Man killed four people, including his father and brother, and wounded two others at a total of four different crime scenes.
July 25, Albemarle, N.C. — Three killed, one wounded in murder-suicide.
July 27, Brooklyn, N.Y. — 13 shot, killing one, at playground.
July 27, Wichita, Kan. — One killed, three injured at apartment complex.
July 28, Washington, D.C. — Four wounded outside nightclub.
July 28, Chicago — Four wounded outside gas station.
July 28, Philadelphia — One killed, five injured while preparing to film a rap video.
July 28, Uniontown, Pa. — Four wounded on two different streets at large party.
July 28, Gilroy, Calif. — 16 shot — four fatally, including a gunman and two children — at Gilroy Garlic Festival.
July 28, Chippewa Falls, Wis. — Four killed, two wounded, before gunman killed himself.
July 30, Columbus, Ohio — Five wounded in party at Airbnb rental.
July 30, Rosenberg, Texas — Man killed ex-girlfriend’s parents, wounded her, then committed suicide.
July 30, Haskell, Okla. — Four wounded during attempted home invasion.
July 30, Southhaven, Miss. — Two killed, police officer wounded at Walmart.
July 31, Elkhart, Ind. — Three killed, one wounded at senior living complex.
Aug. 2, Suffolk, Va. — Two men killed, two women and a 2-year-old wounded at multiple crime scenes.
Aug. 2, Pomfret, Md. — Man killed his in-laws and wounded an 11-year-old boy sitting in a relative’s car before committing suicide.
Aug. 3, El Paso, Texas — 22 killed, 24 injured at a Walmart store. The perpetrator was taken into custody.
Aug. 4, Dayton, Ohio — Nine killed, 27 injured outside bar after shooter was denied entry. Perpetrator killed by police.
Aug. 4, Chicago — Seven wounded in drive-by shooting.
Aug. 4, Memphis — One killed, three injured.
Aug. 5, Brooklyn, N.Y. — Four injured during candlelight vigil.
