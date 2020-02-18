Lawyer: Trump shares blame in veteran’s attack on boy

An attorney for the Montana man accused of slamming a 13-year-old boy’s head into the ground for not removing his hat during the national anthem says President Donald Trump’s “rhetoric” is partially to blame for his client’s actions.

Earlier this week, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone identified Curt James Brockway, 39, as a suspect in the alleged Saturday night assault. According to court documents filed in Mineral County, Brockway reportedly told investigators that he asked the boy to take off his hat as the anthem began to play at a local rodeo. When the youth cursed back at him instead, Brockway claimed, he “lifted him into the air, and slammed the boy into the ground.”

The attack reportedly fractured the boy’s skull and left him with a concussion.

Brockway was apprehended Saturday at the fairgrounds, located in the western Montana town of Superior, and charged with assault on a minor, a felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The man’s attorney, Lance Jasper, told the Missoulian on Wednesday that his client is a U.S. Army veteran who was honorably discharged for disability after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in 2000 while on active duty at Fort Lewis. As a result, Jasper said, Brockway believed he was following orders from “his commander in chief” while attacking the teenager.

“[President Trump] is telling people that if they kneel, they should be fired, or if they burn a flag, they should be punished,” Jasper told the Missoulian. “He certainly didn’t understand it was a crime.”