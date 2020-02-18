Lawyer: Trump shares blame in veteran’s attack on boy

An attorney for the Montana man accused of slamming a 13-year-old boy’s head into the ground for not removing his hat during the national anthem says President Donald Trump’s “rhetoric” is partially to blame for his client’s actions.
Earlier this week, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone identified Curt James Brockway, 39, as a suspect in the alleged Saturday night assault. According to court documents filed in Mineral County, Brockway reportedly told investigators that he asked the boy to take off his hat as the anthem began to play at a local rodeo. When the youth cursed back at him instead, Brockway claimed, he “lifted him into the air, and slammed the boy into the ground.”
The attack reportedly fractured the boy’s skull and left him with a concussion.
Brockway was apprehended Saturday at the fairgrounds, located in the western Montana town of Superior, and charged with assault on a minor, a felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The man’s attorney, Lance Jasper, told the Missoulian on Wednesday that his client is a U.S. Army veteran who was honorably discharged for disability after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in 2000 while on active duty at Fort Lewis. As a result, Jasper said, Brockway believed he was following orders from “his commander in chief” while attacking the teenager.
“[President Trump] is telling people that if they kneel, they should be fired, or if they burn a flag, they should be punished,” Jasper told the Missoulian. “He certainly didn’t understand it was a crime.”
Jasper did not return several phone calls from The Washington Post requesting comment on the case Thursday. Army Human Resources Command did not immediately return a request to verify Brockway’s service record.
A witness mostly corroborated Brockway’s description of the incident, according to the affidavit, though she did not hear him ask the boy to remove his hat. Taylor Hennick, who attended the event, told local news outlets that she overheard the incident just as the national anthem began to play.
The woman said she heard a “pop,” and turned to see the boy writhing on the ground. She did not return messages from The Post requesting comment.
“He was bleeding out of his ears, seizing on the ground, just not coherent,” Hennick told the Missoulian. As startled spectators closed in on Brockway, she said, he told them “[the boy] was disrespecting the national anthem, so he had every right to do that.”
According to the affidavit, Brockway told investigators that when he asked the child to remove his hat “because it was disrespectful,” the child replied, “F— you.”
Police said the boy was flown to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane for emergency treatment. The 13-year-old suffered a concussion and fractured skull, according to the affidavit. In a hospital interview with local media, he said he can’t “remember anything” from the rodeo. The boy’s mother, Megan Keeler, told KPAX that her son’s ears bled for six hours after the alleged attack.
Keeler declined a request for comment from The Post, citing an ongoing investigation into the case. The boy was reportedly released from the hospital Tuesday and is recovering at home, his mother said.
Jasper told the Missoulian he will seek a mental health evaluation for Brockway, whose brain injury affects his frontal lobe and impairs his cognitive function. Jasper likened Trump’s words surrounding the anthem and those who protest it to a presidential order. The White House did not return a request for comment on Jasper’s claim that his client was motivated by the president.
