Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Feb. 18, 2020
Lufthansa plans Seattle-Munich nonstop flights

By
Published:

Lufthansa will launch a nonstop service from Seattle to Munich next summer, the Port of Seattle said Wednesday. The German airline already offers a nonstop to Frankfurt.

The Bavarian city, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s 29th international destination, is the headquarters of German companies BMW and Siemens, as well as Microsoft’s German operations. Flights will begin in June, running six days a week using an Airbus A350-900, the port said.

