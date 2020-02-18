Magenta Theater’s ‘Magentots’ offers shows for children close to home

Several Clark County theater schools — including Journey Theater, Riverside Performing Arts and Metropolitan Performing Arts — offer young thespians a chance to practice their craft and show off for adoring parents and grandparents.

Downtown Vancouver’s Magenta Theater is flipping that script. On Saturday afternoon, Magenta launches “Magentots,” a performance series where adoring adults show off for kiddies in the audience — or, at least, bring children to the show for some formative exposure to live, local theater.

That may seem like icing on life’s cake, but research has repeatedly demonstrated that exposure to the arts benefits children by boosting their critical thinking, vocabulary and math skills. It also expands their tolerance of differences and understanding of complex human situations .

“Our community has only ever been able to get that experience in Portland up until now,” said Jaynie Roberts, Magenta founder and artistic director. “But now, it’s here in the Couve.”

The opening Magentots show will be an interactive, comedy takeoff on the fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty.” In this version our kindly storyteller is reading the tale aloud from his big book when it’s snatched away by the evil Griselda. Always stuck playing the villain, she wants to set the record straight about someone whose garbled name, she’ll have you know, was really Sleeping Betty.