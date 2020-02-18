Man dies in hospital; death toll from 2018 wildfire rises to 86

SAN FRANCISCO — A man who had been hospitalized since the deadliest wildfire in California history incinerated a town in November has died, raising the number of people killed to 86, authorities said Thursday.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 72-year-old Paul Ernest of Paradise succumbed to his wounds. Ernest’s son, Jessee Ernest, said his father died Monday of complications from burns on one-third of his body.

“He had a hard time keeping his lungs functioning,” Jessee Ernest said. “He put up a really good fight.”

Paul Ernest had been hospitalized since Nov. 8, when the fast-moving fire raced across the Sierra Nevada foothills, destroying nearly 15,000 homes in the city of 27,000 and surrounding hamlets. That day he had to be flown to a Sacramento-area hospital, Jessee Ernest said.

Jessee Ernest said that on the day of the fire, his father and mother, Suzie Ernest, tried to flee in their car but abandoned vehicles and fallen power lines blocked their path and they returned home and jumped on their all-terrain vehicles along with a neighbor to try and escape the inferno.