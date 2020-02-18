Morrison appreciated for giving black women a voice

Random House senior editor Porscha Burke keeps a copy of the Toni Morrison-edited The Black Book — an expansive encyclopedia on the accomplishments of African-Americans — on her desk at work, not only as a memento of the author, but also to keep her aware of the path Morrison blazed for black women like her in the world.

“It’s a reminder of what I have to carry in this space,” Burke said.

Unflinching and outspoken, Toni Morrison always spoke her truth without fear, especially when it came to racism, sexism and the American life, never caring to conform to the paradigms that her white male-dominated society tried to impress upon her.

After Morrison died this week at 88, people around the world, particularly black women, mourned the loss of the Nobel laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winner and praised her for opening a literary door into their world — and reflecting their pains and triumphs in her work.

“Toni’s words gave freedom to Black girls and women to be who they want to be, and step into the world as who they are,” blogger and author Luvvie Ajayi said Tuesday. “Toni’s works teach us to be freer. Finally, she gave me the freedom to be who God purposed me to be.”