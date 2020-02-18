Menu
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Feb. 18, 2020
Mountain lion crosses Los Angeles freeway

By
Published:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say for the first time during a 17-year study of mountain lions, one of the big cats has been documented crossing Interstate 405 in Los Angeles.

The National Park Service said Thursday that P-61 navigated the massive freeway between 2 and 4 a.m. on July 19 in Sepulveda Pass.

The NPS called it a rare feat.

In the same area where P-61 crossed, a mountain lion dubbed P-18 was hit and killed by a vehicle in 2011. A lion not tracked by scientists was killed along the stretch in 2009.

The most famous big cat to cross the 405 is P-22, a lion that lives in Griffith Park.

