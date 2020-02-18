NOAA: Lack of El Nino boosts possibility of more hurricanes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane season may produce more dangerous storms this year than originally predicted, federal forecasters said Thursday, as conditions become more favorable going into the peak of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased its forecast for hurricane season to five to nine hurricanes, up from four to eight in the prediction issued at the beginning of the season, the agency announced Thursday.

“We are increasing our prediction for a number of reasons,” said Gerry Bell, NOAA’s lead hurricane season forecaster. “In general, the observed and predicted oceanic and atmospheric conditions are now more hospitable for hurricane formation and intensification.”

The main reason for the increase is the dissipation of the Pacific Ocean phenomenon called El Nino, which suppresses hurricanes, he said. This periodic increase in ocean temperatures has worldwide impact, including the production of the high-level wind shear that can tear up hurricanes before they can form. Without El Nino, it will be easier for hurricanes to form.

NOAA announced the worsened expectation in its forecast for the peak of hurricane season, the span from mid-August to late October, which typically produces the vast majority of hurricanes and tropical storms. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, but 95 percent of storms are produced during the 2 1/2 months of its peak.

During the time of the season beginning now, a procession of storms roll across the Atlantic from the coast of Africa, some with the potential for strengthening into tropical storms or hurricanes.