Puerto Rico, with three governors in a week, considers a fourth

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A day after Puerto Rico got its third governor in less than a week following angry street protests, top officials from new leader Wanda Vazquez’s own party were talking openly Thursday about their desire to see a fourth take over the position.

Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who played a key role in the successful court challenge to the swearing-in of Pedro Pierluisi after Gov. Ricardo Rossello resigned, publicly backed Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez — Puerto Rico’s representative to the U.S. Congress — to become governor. Party allies appeared to fall in line.

“The leadership … basically agrees that Jenniffer should be the governor,” said Jose Melendez of the New Progressive Party. “It is a matter that must be treated bit by bit because we do not know what is in the mind of Wanda Vazquez.”

But “Jenniffer is the consensus person,” he added. “This should happen quickly, but it depends on what the governor says. … The key to breaking the bottleneck lies with Wanda Vazquez.”

For Gonzalez to become governor, she would have to be nominated to the open secretary of state position and confirmed. Then Vazquez would have to resign, though the new governor said she did not intend to step down despite previous comments that she didn’t want the job.