Quake shakes western Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — A strong earthquake hit western Turkey on Thursday, damaging homes, causing residents to run into the streets in panic and injuring over 20 people.

The quake was centered on the town of Bozkurt, in Denizli province, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, AFAD. It said the quake struck at 2:25 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0. The town is 375 miles south of Istanbul.

The Istanbul-based Kandilli seismology center said the quake was less powerful, measuring it at 5.7 magnitude.

AFAD said 23 people sought medical care or were hospitalized after the quake.

The mayor of Bozkurt, Birsen Celik, said the quake knocked down two houses in the town and damaged several other homes.

“The earthquake lasted more than 15 or 20 seconds,” she said. “Several houses have been damaged, roofs have caved in and there are deep cracks in walls.