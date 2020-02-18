Raptors Road Report: Ridgefield 16, Wenatchee 3

In the Raptors’ final road game of the season, Ridgefield used a nine-run eighth inning to rout Wenatchee on the road.

The Raptors 16 runs were their second-highest output of the season, bested only by the 17 runs scored Monday against Walla Walla.

KEY MOMENTS: Michael Hicks hit a two-run home run in the first inning as the Raptors took a 3-0 lead. Michael Yourg broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run double in the eighth, setting the stage for the nine-run inning.

KEY PLAYERS: Hicks went 3 for 4 with four RBI, including a two-run double in the eighth. Peter Allegro pitched seven strong innings, allowing just five hits. Willie Cano went 4 for 6, scoring three runs and raising his batting average to .318.

NEXT GAME: Bend (21-29 overall, 9-15 South Division) at Ridgefield (24-27 overall, 11-13 South Division) 6:35 p.m. today. (Radio: FM 99.9)