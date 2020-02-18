Menu
Login
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Feb. 18, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Raptors Road Report: Ridgefield 16, Wenatchee 3

By
Published:

In the Raptors’ final road game of the season, Ridgefield used a nine-run eighth inning to rout Wenatchee on the road.

The Raptors 16 runs were their second-highest output of the season, bested only by the 17 runs scored Monday against Walla Walla.

KEY MOMENTS: Michael Hicks hit a two-run home run in the first inning as the Raptors took a 3-0 lead. Michael Yourg broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run double in the eighth, setting the stage for the nine-run inning.

KEY PLAYERS: Hicks went 3 for 4 with four RBI, including a two-run double in the eighth. Peter Allegro pitched seven strong innings, allowing just five hits. Willie Cano went 4 for 6, scoring three runs and raising his batting average to .318.

NEXT GAME: Bend (21-29 overall, 9-15 South Division) at Ridgefield (24-27 overall, 11-13 South Division) 6:35 p.m. today. (Radio: FM 99.9)

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

High school scoreboard Feb. 16
Prep Sports
Ridgefield bond failing in first returns
Clark County News
Rapidly growing Ridgefield floats $107 million school construction bond
Clark County News

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines