Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers defends right to own guns, criticizes Donald Trump’s rhetoric in Spokane town hall

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers faced a town hall crowd on Wednesday evening at Gonzaga University angry about continued gun violence and concerned about the recent rhetoric of President Donald Trump.

The eight-term congresswoman addressed a crowd of roughly 100 people, saying she understood their anger and anxiety.

She said she couldn’t support a ban on assault-style weapons but would support the expansion of so-called “red flag” laws that would restrict access to guns for those exhibiting warning signs.

She also continued to condemn Trump’s personal attacks against her colleagues in the House of Representatives, but said later she didn’t believe those attacks were motivated by racism.

“We need to be focusing on recognizing the value and the dignity of every person,” McMorris Rodgers said in response to one of several questions about the leader of her party’s recent comments directed at political opponents coming from communities of color. “And I do not believe that we should be talking down at one another, name-calling. We need to be treating each other with respect and with dignity.”