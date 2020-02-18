Lynch makes his case in Seahawks preseason win over Broncos

SEATTLE — Paxton Lynch threw for one score and ran for another against his former team as part of an impressive second-half performance, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 22-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Competing with Geno Smith for the backup job behind Russell Wilson, Lynch made up for some shaky moments during the first two weeks of training camp by leading Seattle on a trio of second-half scoring drives using both his arm and legs to move Seattle’s offense.

Lynch was 11 of 15 for 109 yards and added another 38 yard rushing. He hit 6-foot-5, undrafted free agent Jazz Ferguson on a 6-yard TD in the third quarter, and added a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by bulling through Denver defenders at the goal line.

Lynch was a former first-round pick of the Broncos in 2016, only to be released before the start of last season and spent the year out of football.

Joe Flacco made his Denver debut, although it was a brief appearance for the Broncos’ starting QB. Flacco played just one series and completed 3 of 4 passes for 19 yards before turning it over to backups Kevin Hogan and a lengthy look at rookie Drew Lock.