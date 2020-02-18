Menu
The littlest penguins clean what they can reach at car wash

The Columbian
Eight-year-old Eli Bernardi of Ridgefield rinses off his dad's car during the Bottom Half Car Wash at Clark College's Child and Family Studies building on Thursday morning. (Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian)
Eight-year-old Eli Bernardi of Ridgefield rinses off his dad's car during the Bottom Half Car Wash at Clark College's Child and Family Studies building on Thursday morning. (Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian) Photo Gallery

Penguins may not be able to fly, but they can jump, stretch and stand on their tiptoes.

And Clark College’s littlest penguins were doing all three Thursday, as the day care at the school’s Child and Family Studies program ran what it’s nicknamed the Bottom Half Car Wash. The charity event’s name is pretty literal — small students clean the bottom half of the car (or what they can reach), while the adults clean the top half.

The proceeds will go toward the program’s end-of-summer family picnic.

