Tracing country music’s roots to slave ships in 17th century

The summer megahit “Old Town Road” set a record this week for longest-running No. 1 song after 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 list. But the “country trap” tune, with its southern twangs and cowboy imagery, didn’t have the same influence on the country music chart, from which it was dropped earlier this year.

Billboard asserted that the song, by black rapper Lil’ Nas X, “does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music.”

But today’s country music, critics say, has lost sight of its history, rooted in black instruments and traditions. Singer-songwriter Valerie June said that “Old Town Road” is just one of many tracks that call back to black Americans’ involvement in early country music.

” ‘You do know the banjo is an African instrument, right?’ ” June said she often tells people.

Dina Bennett, senior curator at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, said country music can trace its roots back to 17th-century slave ships, where captors made Africans bring instruments from their homeland. The akonting, an early folk lute version of the American banjo, came from West Africa, for instance.