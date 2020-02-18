Vancouver Lake reopens; blue-green algae blooms dissipate

Clark County Public Health has downgraded its advisory at Vancouver Lake and reopened the swim beach, which had been closed since July 24.

Blooms of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, have dissipated at the swim beach and flushing channel, according to a Public Health news release. There is a bloom still present at Burnt Bridge Creek inlet.

The lake has been downgraded to a caution advisory, which means algae blooms are present. A warning means that test results indicate algae is producing toxins above the state’s threshold. The lake will remain under an advisory as long as blooms are present.

The lake has been under some sort of advisory since June 12, when blue-green algae was first detected there. The lake was also briefly closed for elevated E. coli levels in July.

According to Public Health officials, the lake struggles with cyanobacteria because it is shallow and full of nutrients without many outlets or freshwater sources. When there is little rain, lots of sunlight and warm temperatures, Vancouver Lake is particularly susceptible to cyanobacteria.