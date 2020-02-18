Vancouver seeks tree enthusiasts for commission

The city of Vancouver is looking for applicants to fill two vacant positions on the Urban Forestry Commission.

The four-year terms are open to anyone passionate about trees, and there’s no city residency requirement. The role of the commission includes reviewing and informing urban forest policy, administration of the Heritage Tree Program and the Urban Forestry Program’s work plan. The group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St.

Applicants must be available for an interview before the city council on Sept. 25.

To apply, visit cityofvancouver.us/boards. To request an application or for more information, contact Michelle Bartley via mail at P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, via email at michelle.bartley@cityofvancouver.us or by calling 360-487-8607.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 6.