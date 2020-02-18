Vancouver to receive $1.88 million for affordable housing

Vancouver will receive $1.88 million in new affordable housing grants, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell announced last week.

The funding will come in the form of $1.24 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, Community Development Block Grant Program, as well as $646,431 from HUD’s HOME Investment Partnership Program, the Democratic senator said in a media release.

“We get those funds every year,” said Peggy Sheehan, the city’s community development grants manager. “They’re entitlement funds. We go through a community process where we ask members of the community to apply for the funds that meet the CDGB and HOME fund requirements, then the funds are prioritized by the committee and the council approves them.”

The final number is slightly less than the $2.3 million the city council had planned to receive back in May, when it approved its CDBG/HOME Action Plan.

The latest plan includes 24 various projects around the city through agencies such as Share, the Vancouver Housing Authority and Fourth Plain Forward.