Vancouver’s Downtown Association announces new director

Michael Walker has been hired as the new executive director of Vancouver’s Downtown Association, succeeding Steve Becker, who retired in late December. Walker’s tenure officially began Aug. 1, according to a press release sent out by the association on Thursday.

The nonprofit association promotes business and commerce in downtown Vancouver, and has its office at 811 Main St.

“With the development of the waterfront, over 220,000 visitors annually are expected to be visiting our beautiful city,” the association said in a statement. “Ensuring the visitors enjoy the waterfront as well as the historic area of our downtown will be a focus of Walker’s work.”

The press release says the association also wants to help visitors and residents learn about entertainment activities offered in the downtown area, and to assist current businesses in remaining prosperous.

Walker, 25, previously served as the lead economic development coordinator for the city of Banks, Ore., a position he held for two years. In that role, he focused on revitalizing the city’s Main Street, conducting business and community outreach and promoting industry and commerce.