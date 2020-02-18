Vital Statistics

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED

Cantarano, Andrea Michelle, 27, Vancouver, and Kunitomo, Andrew Richard, 27, Vancouver.

Dahlstrom, Nathan Erik Joseph, 34, Vancouver, and Lampe, Danielle Derego, 33, Vancouver.

Hall, Kyle Matthew, 25, Vancouver, and Ramic, Zilha, 24, Vancouver.

Khriptiyevskaya, Virsaviya Vitalyevna, 19, Vancouver, and Rozhik, Edward Viktorovich, 23, Vancouver.

Padgett, Jessie Rae, 35, Vancouver, and Chetlain, Jared David, 27, Vancouver.

Reid, Brinda Gail, 68, Vancouver, and Reid, Robert Mayes Sr., 74, Vancouver.

Talbott, Caitlin Jae, 22, Albuquerque, N.M., and Martin, Tristan John, 24, Albuquerque.

Williams, Megan Anne, 28, Beaverton, Ore., and Lajoy, Samuel Joseph, 32, Portland.

Marriage dissolutions

PETITIONS FILED

Anderson, Israel B. and Tina M.

Bourdony, Louis Anthony and Deanna Ruth.

Kressin, Catherine and Fletcher, Louis.

Larson-Gonzales, Jennifer Lyn and Gabriel Frank.

Miller, Nicole Roberts and Dennis Bradley.

Ouk, Sophy and Orm, Samol.

Paxson, Laura Helen and Kluthe, Roy Allen.

Spears, Venessa and Derric.

Williams, Raymond Raynard and Shalimar Fae.

Wolf, Ashley Brooke and Andrew Daniel.

DECREES GRANTED

Baldwin, Aubrey and Brown, Tamara.

Evans, Amanda and Joel. Petitioner’s name changed to Watson, Amanda.

Miller, Ashley Nichole and Ryan Jacob.

Rush, Dan and Caughell-Rush, Julie.

Urbano, Efigenia and Antonio. Petitioner’s name changed to Reyes, Efigenia.

DECREES FOR LEGAL SEPARATION

Uskoski, Heather Rose and Jack Arthur.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing.

SUPERIOR

Connor, Ryan Allen, 32, Rainier, Ore., 70 days, attempted possession of heroin.

Craven, Garrett Christian, 32, 2100 E. 25th St., Vancouver, 12 months, third-degree child molestation.

Davis, Kevin Owen, 57, 10512 N.E. 66th St., Vancouver, 18 months, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Gonzales, Gabriel Orlando, 44, 1112 W. 12th St., Vancouver, 26 months, second-degree malicious mischief.

Leae, Thomas Phillip, 25, Renton, 540 months, first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree render criminal assistance.

Miller, John David, 32, transient, 120 days, attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Pourier-Holloway, Kaylana Dominique, 21, Seattle, 17 months, two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Ristick, Joseph Bradley, 36, 801 N.W. 21st Ave., Battle Ground, 60 days, attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Sanchez, Javier, 23, 2611 S.E. 125th Ave., Vancouver, 29 days, possession of methamphetamine.

Trotter, Jaycob Gordon, 19, 2401 Carlson Road, Vancouver, 78 months, first-degree manslaughter.