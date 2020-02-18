Website ranks Pullman nation’s 15th-safest college town

SPOKANE — Pullman was ranked the 15th-safest college town in the nation by Safewise, a website that analyzes and evaluates security products, on Wednesday.

“I’m pleased that there are organizations out there that recognize the entire community of Pullman and the effort that it takes at all levels to provide a safe college town,” said Chris Tennant, Pullman Police Department commander.

But Tennant said he takes it with a grain of salt.

“I’m personally not a big statistics guy, because you can manipulate stats to say whatever you want them to say,” Tennant said.

The 50 college towns were ranked based on data from the U.S. Department of Education Campus Safety and Security. The home to Washington State University is new to the list.

Violent crime rates and property crime rates were used to rank the college towns.

Pullman’s violent crime rate is 0.68 per 1,000 individuals, far below the national average of 4.49.