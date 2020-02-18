With every new tragedy, another ‘strong’ campaign

BOSTON — In Ohio, a heart-shaped mural with the phrase “Dayton Strong” hangs in front of the bar where a gunman killed nine people.

In Texas, “El Paso Strong,” written in red, white and blue, adorns homemade banners after a shooter killed 22 at a Walmart.

In California, where a gunman killed three people at a garlic festival, black fundraising T-shirts bear the words “#GilroyStrong.”

“Strong” has become an inescapable part of how this country heals after tragedy.

It’s embedded in social media posts, makeshift memorials, pins, stickers and other mementos of grief.

But before Dayton Strong, El Paso Strong and Gilroy Strong memorialized the nation’s latest shootings, there was Boston Strong.