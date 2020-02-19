Menu
Login
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Feb. 19, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

2 deputies shot, suspect in custody in Oregon

By
Published:

GASTON, Ore. — Authorities say two Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were shot outside of Gaston, Ore.

Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett said the suspect was shot and taken to a hospital late Thursday night. The deputies were taken to hospitals.

The sheriff’s department said a deputy who was seriously injured has an encouraging prognosis. The second deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Garrett said deputies were responding to a reported theft at a home. The homeowner reported that a firearm was stolen and the suspect walked into the woods.

The condition of the suspect was unknown.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Immigration agency subpoenas Oregon county over 2 inmates
Northwest
Injured man found on side of road east of Washougal
Clark County News
Woman arrested, suspected of trying to steal baby
Northwest

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines