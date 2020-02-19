2 deputies shot, suspect in custody in Oregon

GASTON, Ore. — Authorities say two Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were shot outside of Gaston, Ore.

Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett said the suspect was shot and taken to a hospital late Thursday night. The deputies were taken to hospitals.

The sheriff’s department said a deputy who was seriously injured has an encouraging prognosis. The second deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Garrett said deputies were responding to a reported theft at a home. The homeowner reported that a firearm was stolen and the suspect walked into the woods.

The condition of the suspect was unknown.