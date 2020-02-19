80% of Oregon pet owners prioritize their pets’ diets over their own, according to new poll

PORTLAND — A new poll out from Innovet Pet shows that Oregonians really, really love their animals. According to the study, which questioned 3,800 pet owners across the country, Oregonians with pets are willing to make a lot of sacrifices for their not-human friends.

They are willing to take six unpaid days off to take care of a sick pet, which according to Innovet Pet would equal an average salary loss of $605. The is more than the national average of four unpaid days off for pet care.

According to the survey, overall men are willing to take a bit more time off than women. Nationally, men on average would take 3.8 days off unpaid to take care of a sick pet while women will only take 3.5 days.

Also, the poll showed, 80 percent of them said they prioritized their pets’ diets over their own. Loving your pets is one thing, Oregon, but, you know, put on your own air mask first … Fido won’t be able to eat all organic if you die of cardiac arrest.

Another interesting finding from the Innovet Pet poll is that one in 10 couples that own pets in Oregon “say they are prioritizing their pets over (human) parenthood.”