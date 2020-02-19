American Equities investors get glum news

It’s been about two months since investors at the Vancouver financial firm American Equities were notified that 15 of its mortgage investment funds had become insolvent and placed into receivership under the direction of Portland-based Hamstreet and Associates.

Investors got their first major progress update last week in a letter from Hamstreet, outlining some of the details the financial consultant has learned about the history and management of the mortgage pools, and the prospects for recovering some of their value.

“For an investor, it’s read it and weep,” said one investor who emailed the Columbian.

The letter, which was also posted on Hamstreet’s website for the receivership process, describes a massive, hard-to-follow, at times error-ridden and likely incomplete set of financial transaction records covering more than a decade of the funds’ operation.

The funds’ managers routinely overestimated the value of the underlying assets, Hamstreet wrote, and all of the funds have been insolvent since at least 2012.