Menu
Login
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Feb. 19, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Army Corps reports suspected oil leak into Snake River

By
Published:

RICHLAND — Up to 300 gallons of oil may have leaked into the Snake River from a power-generating turbine at Lower Monumental Dam.

The Tri-City Herald reports the Army Corps of Engineers reported the suspected spill this week, but it’s unclear when it happened.

The Army Corps disclosed the incident to regulators and the environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper under the terms of a 2014 settlement agreement.

Columbia Riverkeeper had sued to stop oil releases from the eight dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers.

The group issued a statement Thursday calling the most recent disclosure the latest in a series of spills that highlight the threat posed by the four aging Snake River dams.

The Corps reported that 200 to 300 gallons of unspecified “turbine oil” may have leaked from a turbine shaft at Lower Monumental.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Letter: Snake River dams expendable
Letters to Editor
Brunell: Dams are the Northwest flood busters
Business
Study: Snake River dam removal would cost $2.3B, jeopardize regional economies
Clark County News

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines