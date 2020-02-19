Bike Clark County programs aim to get kids cycling safely, confidently

Aidan Billingsley is old enough to drive but hasn’t learned yet. He uses two wheels, not four, to get where he needs to go — school, the library, his summer job as a counselor at Vancouver’s bike skills camp.

“I haven’t even considered a driver’s license,” said Aidan, 16.

His confidence as a bicyclist, carefully cultivated by his parents, grew over time. He’s among a dwindling number of kids who ride regularly, according to national statistics. Bike Clark County, a local nonprofit, is working to reverse that trend.

“For the kids, biking is fantastic. It gives them that sense of freedom and self-esteem,” said Jenny Jasinski, Aidan’s mother and volunteer for the nonprofit Bike Clark County. “As a parent, of course, you want to make sure that they’re safe.”

Bike Clark County addresses that concern by offering a day camp on cycling safety for children ages 6 to 14 each summer in collaboration with the city of Vancouver, as well as training in middle school P.E. classes.

The camps and classes are just a start, said Lisa Giacchino, Bike Clark County’s program manager. Kids also need a chance to practice over time.