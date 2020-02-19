Boise chefs bring eating local to the next level

Randy King has never been a stranger to filling his table with ingredients from the land. An avid hunter and angler, the former Boise chef has literally written the book on turning wild game into delicious meals.

Although King no longer works in a kitchen, he still strives to find fresh ingredients just about anywhere he can. He’s made a habit of foraging, or collecting wild-growing plants, from wilderness hunting units to the Boise Greenbelt — a practice that’s becoming popular with other Boise chefs.

“Foraging for me is something that’s been hugely important my whole life,” King said.

In June, before leading members of the American Culinary Federation’s Boise chapter on a foraging tour of the Greenbelt near the Oregon Trail bridge, King explained how wild-sourced food has saved him in a pinch.

According to King, he was driving home to the Treasure Valley from North Idaho as a student with only enough money for either gas or food. So he caught a fish, slathered it in a mustard packet from a gas station and stuffed it with wild greens before cooking it over a campfire.