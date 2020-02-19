Chaos of Dayton shooting echoes in 911 calls, radio traffic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Emergency calls and radio traffic from the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, last weekend have provided a window into a chaotic scene as strangers sought help for the wounded and emergency responders tried to sort out whether there was a second shooter.

A caller in a tavern reported a masked man outside, firing what “looked like a rifle” in a popular nightlife area. A nearby resident said she awoke to the sound of about 30 gunshots. Yet another caller pleaded for an ambulance at a different bar.

“Somebody just shot a bunch of people, and somebody is in here bleeding from their head,” she said.

With so many victims, police were told to take less serious cases to hospitals themselves.

Dayton police have said officers in the area fatally shot the lone gunman, 24-year-old Connor Betts, about 30 seconds into the rampage early last Sunday. They say he killed nine adults, including his sister. The motive remains unclear.