Charges filed against suspect in deadly California rampage

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly Southern California stabbing rampage was charged Friday with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and other counts.

Zachary Castaneda was arrested Wednesday by police responding to two hours of slashing and stabbing attacks in the cities of Garden Grove and Santa Ana.

He was scheduled for an afternoon arraignment in Orange County Superior Court.

Other charges among the 11 felonies filed were assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily injury, aggravated mayhem, robbery and burglary.

It wasn’t immediately known if Castaneda had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

A chilling security video released by police showed a man walk into an office, step up to a woman at a desk, pull two large knives and savagely attack her.