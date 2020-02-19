CW series plan to go out on a high note

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The makers of “Supernatural” and “Arrow” say they’re bringing the CW shows to a close at the right time.

“You don’t want to be the last person at a party, even if it’s the best party on the planet,” said Jared Padalecki, who’s paired with co-star Jensen Ackles as the evil-busting Winchester brothers on “Supernatural.” Its 15th season, debuting Oct. 10, will be its last.

“Arrow” producer Marc Guggenheim also compared the superhero show to a gala that’s still going strong. Its eighth and final season with star Stephen Amell begins Oct. 15.

“We all would much prefer to go out on a high note, and go out while people are still talking about the show rather than being, like, ‘That show’s still on the air?’ ” he said.

While the “Supernatural” stars felt it was time to end their long run, Ackles told a TV critics meeting Sunday that taping the final episodes will be difficult.