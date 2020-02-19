‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ a drag

At some point in time, a live-action version of “Dora the Explorer” must have seemed like a good idea. After all, the animated TV series has, for eight seasons, been a bilingual cash cow for Nickelodeon, inspiring young viewers to pick up some basic Spanish; to shout at the TV in response to prompts by its titular heroine; and to beg their parents for all the tie-in toys that Target can hold.

Spinning the adventures of an intrepid 6-year-old Latina girl into a feature-length film could have been a way for Dora — known for going on quests and solving problems with little more than a monkey, a talking backpack and a map — to seek out a new frontier. But instead of taking her (and us) into a brave new world, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” has a warning for all who venture into the theater: Sometimes it’s better to stay home.

“Lost City” picks up the show’s premise: Dora (Madelyn Miranda) lives in a nonspecific jungle with her best friend and cousin Diego (Malachi Barton), and her parents (Michael Pena and Eva Longoria), professors who have been searching for an ancient Incan city, full of riches. (They’re not in it for the money; they’re explorers, not treasure hunters.) Fast-forward 10 years. Dora’s parents are ready to head to Peru for the final search, and our now 16-year-old heroine (Isabela Moner) is sent to live with Diego, who’s now with his family in Los Angeles.

Thus begins the movie’s jaguar-out-of-the-jungle story. Understandably, a home-schooled girl whose only friend is a monkey is going to have a little trouble navigating her urban high school.

And that might have made a pretty good movie.

The problem is: There’s more. During a school field trip, Dora, Diego (Jeff Wahlberg) and two walking high school cliches (Madeleine Madden as the smart, driven queen bee, and Nicholas Coombe as the awkward videogamer) are kidnapped, along with an old friend of Dora’s parents (Eugenio Derbez). It seems that bad guys want to use Dora to track her parents. So it’s back to the jungle they go, where the movie’s main story takes place — and when it starts to feel that time has stopped.