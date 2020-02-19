Endangered orca population at 73 after 3 whales presumed dead

The region’s endangered Southern Resident orca population continues to decline, recently reaching 73 whales.

The nonprofit Center for Whale Research announced this week that three whales of various ages and across the three family groups, or pods, have been missing and are now presumed dead.

Those whales include a 42-year-old female from J pod, 28-year-old male from K pod and 29-year-old male from L pod.

The female is the mother orca who captured the attention of the region in mid-2018, when she carried her dead calf with her for 17 days.

She and one of the male orcas appeared in poor health for some time, according to the Center for Whale Research.

The recent deaths bring the population of the species to a low unseen since the 1970s and 1980s, after several were captured for entertainment purposes decades ago.